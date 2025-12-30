IAS Srushti Deshmukh's husband IAS Nagarjun B Gowda BREAKS silence on 'corruption' allegations of using AI-generated photos to win national presidential award, Rs 20000000, says, 'No connection...'

Big allegations has been imposed on two district officials of Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, Zila Panchayat CEO Nagarjun B. Gowda and Collector Rishabh Gupta, for using fabricated evidence and AI generated photographs to bag a national presidential award when nothing exists on ground.

Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Dr. Nagarjun B. Gowda, who is married to popular IAS Srushti Deshmukh, has come under fire for 'another' corruption controversy, as per reports. As per Dainik Bhaskar report, big allegations has been imposed on two district officials of Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, Zila Panchayat CEO Nagarjun B. Gowda and Collector Rishabh Gupta, for using fabricated evidence and AI generated photographs to bag a national presidential award when nothing exists on ground. However, Madhya Pradesh administration and Nagarjun B Gowda has denied these claims.

Here's what happened

Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district won the prestigious National Water Award from the President of India, for water conservation efforts under the Centre’s Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari campaign. It received a Rs 2 crore price money at the sixth National Water Awards ceremony held in New Delhi in November. The awards was received by Zila Panchayat CEO Nagarjun B. Gowda and Collector Rishabh Gupta.

To win the award under the Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari (Water Accumulation, Public Participation) initiative, the Khandwa administration submitted a dossier teeming with data and photographic evidence of their achievements. However, the submitted photographic evidences of 'newly constructed' water harvesting systems had AI generated watermarks, implying that these were made from AI tools. Moreover, the number of images submitted was also very low. As per Dainik Bhaskar, the construction of water harvesting systems was more of a paperwork with no ground reality.

Nagarjun B Gowda breaks silence

After the controversy, District panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Nagarjun B Gowda has broken his silence, and said that AI-generated images had no connection with the National Water Award process.

As reported by PTI, he said that “verified images after thorough scrutiny” of 1,29,046 water conservation works carried out under the Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari campaign were uploaded on the official JSJB portal. He blamed social media for spreading rumours and false news.

He issued clarification on AI images and said that those were uploaded on ohter portal with malicious intent. He said, “The district administration has found that 21 images generated through AI were uploaded on the Catch the Rain portal. This was possibly done with malicious intent. The district administration is taking action against those who uploaded these images."

“The Catch the Rain portal is completely different from the Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari campaign portal. Awards under the Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari campaign are not considered based on images uploaded on the Catch the Rain portal,” he added, PTI reported.