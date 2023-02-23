IAS Rohini Sindhuri sends legal notice to IPS D Roopa, says apologise within 24 hours else...

Roopa also posted Sindhuri's pictures on Facebook alleging that she had shared them with three IAS officers (File)

New Delhi: Taking the war forward, IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri has sent a notice to IPS officer D Roopa, accusing her of making false and defamatory posts against her on social media. She warned her of criminal proceedings if she didn't issue an unconditional apology within 24 hours.

IPS officer D Roopa had accused the IAS officer of corruption, in a public and ugly spat between two of the country's most senior officers. Roopa had written on Facebook that Sindhuri had also sent her photos with three IAS officers between 2021 and 2022. She claimed Sindhuri had violated the code of conduct and rules of service by sending the pictures to these male IAS officers.

Following the allegations, Sindhuri sent a notice through her advocate CV Nagesh. She demanded an unconditional apology from the IPS officer.

She wrote in the notice that the "serious allegations" vitiates her "character".

D Roopa also wrote in the Facebook post that no police officer would go for a settlement with an MLA regarding official work.

"As things stood, while my client was discharging her duties under her current position she has come across a Facebook post dated February 18, 2023, which incidentally your Facebook page bearing the name "D Roopa Moudgil" wherein you have alleged that no IAS Officer would go for a settlement with an MLA or Politician regarding their official work/ service and that for the first time you heard about such an incident and has cast aspersions on our client that she has done so and has alleged/questioned why our client went for a settlement with Sri. Sa Ra Mahesh, an MLA and implying that our client is trying to cover-up something with respect to either her service or corruption," the notice said.

The notice further reads that the explicit photos were uploaded because the IPS officer didn't get the desired attention on the false and defamatory posts. It said that the remark that Sindhuri had sent three IAS officers such photos was part of malafide intentions of the IPS officers.

"You have made such a serious allegation against our client which touches her character and conduct knowing fully well that the same are false and far from the truth," it further reads.

The notice said the allegations tarnished her professional, personal and social image. The IAS officer demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore. It claimed that the IPS officer had violated Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

It said the officer must apologise in writing within 24 hours failing which the IAS officer would initiate criminal proceedings.

With inputs from ANI