IAS Pooja Singhal makes important revelations in front of ED, problems may increase for many

The ED has arrested Jharkhand IAS Pooja Singhal in the Rs 18 crore MNREGA scam. She will be on ED remand for 5 days from today. The ED officials reached Birsa Munda jail at 10.15 am to take her on remand. On reaching the jail last night, Pooja Singhal's blood pressure increased and she fainted after which a team of doctors examined her.

Medicines were provided to her by the jail administration, after which her condition improved and she was sent to the women's ward. Meanwhile, some media reports quoting sources say IAS Pooja Singhal has made many important revelations during the interrogation on Wednesday by Enforcement Directorate officials.

After the revelations and confessions of Pooja Singhal, the difficulties of many officers and some politicians of Jharkhand may increase. Pooja Singhal has accepted the protection of some officers and a big politician in illegal mining case, sources revealed.

According to the information received from the sources, Pooja has admitted that even in the posting of DMO (District Mining Officer) in the district, there was big money transactions. Another name that has cropped up during interrogation is that of the Agarwal family of Kolkata and it has been alleged that the money for illegal mining was collected through the Agarwal family and sent to Kolkata.

Let us tell you, the ED team arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal late on Wednesday evening after interrogating her for many hours. Pooja Singhal was questioned at the ED office for more than 15 hours in total on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Presently, Pooja Singhal has been in Ranchi's Hotwar jail before ED took her in their remand. Today the police will also interrogate Pooja Singhal.

Raids also took place in Kolkata

Here, on the information received during the interrogation of CA Suman Kumar, the ED team raided the builder's premises in Kolkata on Wednesday. Suman Singh, the chartered account of Pooja Singhal and her husband Abhishek Jha, is also being questioned continuously since last four days after taking him on remand.

A day before the arrest, Rs 19.30 crore cash was recovered from CA Suman Kumar in the ED raid. Suman Kumar has so far been unable to reveal the source of the money.