Woman IPS officer responds to man who terms IAS Pooja Singhal case as 'women empowerment'

IAS officer Pooja Singhal has been in news since Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the places of her close associates in Jharkhand and seized more than Rs 19 crore in cash.

Since the incident came to the limelight, many users on social media are fiercely criticizing the women IAS.

While some users talked about the misuse of public money, someone demanded strict action against her. Some users also taunted by linking the matter to women's empowerment, following which, a woman IPS officer has responded to a user.

Taking a jibe at IAS Singhal, a user tweeted: “IAS officer - POOJA SINGHAL Yes, ED raided Empowered women's house and seized 19 Crore in CASH. This is how INDIA is progressing and women are EMPOWERED. BEST schemes for WOMEN EVER. JUST LOOT!!!”

Responding to this, IPS D Roopa said that the incident is indeed painful, and a whole lot of women get bashed. But the generalisation of the incident is bad.

“This indeed is painful. One aberration here & there and the whole lot of women gets bashed. Generalisation is bad. But more than that is the pain that this involves a brilliant batchmate,whom we would fondly call in Mussoorie academy during the training as "future cabinet secy", she tweeted.

Close aides of IAS Pooja Singhal were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Friday as part of a money laundering case involving the alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds.

