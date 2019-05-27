IAS officer snubs costly pre-schools to send daughter to angadwadi

Pankaj Jain, the district collector of the Katni district in Madya Pradesh, has set an example for others by sending her daughter to a rural childcare centre or anganwadi for pre-schooling instead of a high profile play school.

Pankaj Jain, the district collector of the Katni district in Madya Pradesh, has set an example for others by sending his daughter to a rural childcare centre or anganwadi for pre-schooling instead of a high profile play school.

Pankaj Jain claimed that the anganwadi was better than many private play schools in the area.

"When responsible officers send their children to these places, the condition there improves automatically. And if there is something lacking, they pitch in and try to improve it," an IANS report quoted Pankaj Jain as saying.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel wrote a letter to the Collector and congratulated Jain for his act.

The Governor's letter went viral on social media on Sunday.

In her letter, the Governor said, "Public servants are inspirations for the society. The society adheres to their conduct. Your efforts will increase the responsibility of the government servants."

"The positive consciousness will be communicated to the effective operation of the government's welfare schemes. Hopefully, you will continue your loyalty and dedication as a public servant," the letter further added.