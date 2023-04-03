IAS officer's dog goes missing in MP's Gwalior, 'missing posters' put out, police launch search

Picture: ANI

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer's dog has gone missing in Bilua area, Gwalior district. The IAS officer, posted in Delhi and belonging to the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was transporting two dogs to Bhopal when the incident occurred on March 31. The staff carrying the dogs had stopped at a dhaba near Bilua to have food when both the dogs escaped from the car. The staff managed to catch one dog but the other remains missing. The IAS officer was informed of the incident and the Gwalior police along with staff from the Gwalior zoo began searching for the dog. Missing posters have also been put up in the area and rewards have been announced for anyone who finds the dog.

Dabra Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Sharma has confirmed that a complaint has been registered and nearby shops and restaurants have been informed about the incident. Jaipraksh, the owner of the dhaba where the incident occurred, stated that the officer himself came to search for the dog the next morning along with the police and other personnel. He also mentioned that appropriate rewards would be given to anyone who can provide information about the missing dog.

The search for the missing dog has been ongoing for the past three days. As of yet, there have been no further updates on the situation.

