IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu appointed 1st LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT, Governor Satya Pal Malik transferred to Goa

The Centre on Friday transferred Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to Goa while appointing IAS officer of Gujarat cadre Girish Chandra Murmu as the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu-Kashmir which will come into being on October 31.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 in August, the government had notified the legislation bifurcating the state of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories.

The two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - will come into existence on October 31.

Ahead of this, the President on Friday appointed Lieutenant Governors for the two UTs. While IAS officer and former Defence Secretary Radha Krishna Mathur has been given charge of Ladakh, Murmu will be first Lieutenant Governor of UT of Jammu-Kashmir.

A Gujarat cadre IAS officer of 1985 batch, Murmu is currently serving as Secretary (Expenditure) in the Ministry of Finance.

Considered close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mumu served as principal secretary to Chief Minister of Gujarat during Modi's tenure.

The President has also appointed PS Sreedharan Pillai as Governor of Mizoram.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," a press release issued by the President's Secretariat said.

The Parliament had in August ratified the President's decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. The Parliament also passed the bill splitting the state into two union territories.

According to the legislation, while Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature, Ladakh will be without an Assembly. Law and order will remain with the Centre in both the union territories.

The UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a Lieutenant Governor and an assembly with the maximum strength of 107 which will be enhanced to 114 after a delimitation exercise. Currently, the effective strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is 87, including four seats falling in Ladakh region.

There are additional 24 seats which remain vacant as they fall under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Jammu and Kashmir UT will have a reservation in the assembly seats, the act said adding that the Lieutenant Governor may nominate two members to the Legislative Assembly to give representation to women, if in his opinion, women are “not adequately” represented.

The UT of Ladakh will have Kargil and Leh districts.

As for the Lok Sabha seats, the UT of J&K will send five MPs while Ladakh will have one seat in the Lower House of Parliament.