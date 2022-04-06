Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

IAS officer explains how to be a ‘smart aspirant’ for UPSC interview

The West Bengal cadre IAS officer explained UPSC interview tips in a Twitter thread.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Apr 07, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

IAS officer explains how to be a ‘smart aspirant’ for UPSC interview

2016 batch IAS officer Jitin Yadav Tuesday shared a small tip on how to be a ‘smart aspirant’ in the UPSC Civil Services interview.

An aspirant appears for the interview when s/he first clear the preliminary exam and then the main exams.

In a series of tweets, the West Bengal cadre Yadav wrote that a smart aspirant should not only prepare well for the interview but must also try to know the background of the UPSC chairman and the members who will be heading interview boards.

He also shared a brief background of the UPSC chairman and the members.  

READ | NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam notification RELEASED: Registration begins, check important details

Check out his Twitter thread below: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.