IAS officer explains how to be a ‘smart aspirant’ for UPSC interview

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Apr 07, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

2016 batch IAS officer Jitin Yadav Tuesday shared a small tip on how to be a ‘smart aspirant’ in the UPSC Civil Services interview.

An aspirant appears for the interview when s/he first clear the preliminary exam and then the main exams.

In a series of tweets, the West Bengal cadre Yadav wrote that a smart aspirant should not only prepare well for the interview but must also try to know the background of the UPSC chairman and the members who will be heading interview boards.

He also shared a brief background of the UPSC chairman and the members.

READ | NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam notification RELEASED: Registration begins, check important details

Check out his Twitter thread below:

A smart aspirant not only prepares well for interview but also try to know background of UPSC Chairman and Members who will be heading interview boards.



Here is a thread on brief background of UPSC Chairman and Members: Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Dr Manoj Soni (Chairman)

- scholar of political science

- specialises in International Relations

- Past - Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University and MSU of Baroda

- youngest VC in independent India Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Air Marshal Ajit S Bhonsle(Member)

- spent 39 years in Air Force

- MSc in Defence Studies

- MPhil from National Institute of Defence Studies, Japan

- Forte - Training, Education, Infrastructure development, Cyber Security

- Interests - avid traveller, art & culture Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Ms. Sujata Mehta(Member)

- MPhil in Political Science

- Indian Foreign Service 1980 batch

- served in Indian Missions in Moscow, Dhaka & UN in New York

- Ambassador to Conference on Disarmament in Geneva April 5, 2022

Ms. Smita Nagaraj(Member)

- Masters in Political Science, JNU

- PG Diploma in Mass Communication

- IAS 1984 batch, TN cadre

- Served at Ministry of Defence and DOPT

- been Executive Director of Central Social Welfare Board — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Ms M Sathiyavathy(Member)

- PG and Gold medalist in Mathematics from IIT, Madras

- IRS 1981, then IAS 1982 batch, AGMUT cadre

- worked at Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram

- served at Ministries of Commerce, Labour, Textiles, Civil Aviation, Dept of Space. Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Sri Bharat Bhushan Vyas(Member)

- IAS 1986, J&K

- BSc Botany

- Chief Secretary, J&K

- Advisor to Governor, J&K Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Dr T C A Anant(Member)

- former Chief Statistician of India

- Secretary, MOSPI

- Masters from Delhi School of Economics and served as professor at DSE for >10 years

- PhD from Cornell

- Publications in field of Labour, Industry, Economic Theory Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022