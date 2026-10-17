IAS officer abuses female colleague, calls het 's*it', triggers backlash in Kashmir

Senior IAS officer Kumar Rajiv Ranjan allegedly made derogatory remarks at KAS officer Beenish Wani during the Oct 14 review meeting and ordered her suspension, triggering a political row in Kashmir.

A review meeting in Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 became controversial when IAS officer Kumar Rajiv Ranjan allegedly made a derogatory remark towards a woman officer, Beenish Wani, who attended virtually, and subsequently ordered her suspension.

What happened in the meeting

The argument started over the role of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) in a government programme. Ranjan questioned, "Why do you need NRLM? You pass on your work to others. They are just a helping tool; they have never been an authority."Wani replied that NRLM is not the main authority, but they need to help and that her team had completed the target. This angered Ranjan. He was heard shouting, "Shut up, don't speak."When Wani objected, he asked, "How dare you speak to me like that?"Wani shot back, "And how dare you speak to me like that?"

Ranjan allegedly made a derogatory remark, and Wani responded that he could not speak to her that way. Ranjan then instructed another officer to draft her suspension order. Wani replied, "No issues, you can suspend me."Ranjan shouted, "Get out, get out." As she left the meeting, Wani said, "To hell with you."When contacted, Wani said, "What can I say? It is very unfortunate on his part." Ranjan's phone was switched off.

Not the first controversy

Ranjan, an IAS officer from the 2010 batch, has already encountered controversy. After the CBI detained him in 2020 for allegedly participating in a weapons license fraud, he was suspended. Additionally, the CBI filed a case against him and his family last year for allegedly accumulating assets that were out of proportion to their known sources of income.

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Political reaction in Kashmir

The incident prompted strong reactions from Kashmir leaders. National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah remarked on the man's threat to a woman's career, noting the significance of her request to finish a sentence, and connected the incident to the post-Article 370 context. PDP leader Iltija Mufti said, "How dare you use such derogatory, demeaning language? Take your god complex and dirty slurs elsewhere."

PDP leader Waheed Para stated, "Imagine the plight of ordinary people if a woman officer can be treated like this." Leaders have called for Ranjan to be suspended and for Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to step in.