Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Neither publicity nor a stunt': IAS officer Abhishek Singh after being removed from Gujarat poll duty

IAS officer Abhishek Singh has also been debarred from any election-related duty till further orders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

'Neither publicity nor a stunt': IAS officer Abhishek Singh after being removed from Gujarat poll duty
IAS officer Abhishek Singh (photo: Twitter/Abhishek_asitis)

Hours after being removed from Gujarat election duty for posting about his new assignment on social media, IAS officer Abhishek Singh shared another post saying his post was neither publicity nor a stunt. 

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said Abhishek Singh, a 2011-batch officer, used Instagram for sharing his posting as a general observer and used his official position as a 'publicity stunt'.

The Uttar Pradesh cadre officer, however, clarified that he accepts the Election Commission with 'all humility'. In a tweet, Singh said, "Though I believe there's nothing wrong in this post. A public servant, in a car bought by public's money, reporting for public duty, with public officials, communicating it to the public. It is neither publicity nor a stunt."

 

"Joined Ahmedabad as Observer for Gujarat Elections," the IAS officer had captioned the Instagram post while announcing his new assignment on Thursday. 

Abhishek Singh was assigned as General Observer for two assembly constituencies in Ahmedabad - Bapunagar and Asarwa. Another IAS officer has been given the additional charge of the two seats.

READ  | 'Will you dig my courtroom...': Gauhati High Court slams demolition of houses as punishment for crimes 

Singh has also been debarred from any election-related duty till further orders.  The officer was also directed to immediately leave the constituency of which he was given the responsibility and report to his nodal officer in the parent cadre. All government facilities provided to him to facilitate the discharge of his observer duties be withdrawn, the letter said

Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be declared on December 8

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.