'Neither publicity nor a stunt': IAS officer Abhishek Singh after being removed from Gujarat poll duty

Hours after being removed from Gujarat election duty for posting about his new assignment on social media, IAS officer Abhishek Singh shared another post saying his post was neither publicity nor a stunt.

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said Abhishek Singh, a 2011-batch officer, used Instagram for sharing his posting as a general observer and used his official position as a 'publicity stunt'.

The Uttar Pradesh cadre officer, however, clarified that he accepts the Election Commission with 'all humility'. In a tweet, Singh said, "Though I believe there's nothing wrong in this post. A public servant, in a car bought by public's money, reporting for public duty, with public officials, communicating it to the public. It is neither publicity nor a stunt."

I accept the Honle ECI’s decision with all humility

Though I believe there’s nothing wrong in this post. A public servant, in a car bought by public’s money, reporting for public duty,with public officials, communicating it to the public. It is neither publicity nor a stunthttps://t.co/T89c1K6PMi — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishek_asitis) November 18, 2022

"Joined Ahmedabad as Observer for Gujarat Elections," the IAS officer had captioned the Instagram post while announcing his new assignment on Thursday.

Abhishek Singh was assigned as General Observer for two assembly constituencies in Ahmedabad - Bapunagar and Asarwa. Another IAS officer has been given the additional charge of the two seats.

Singh has also been debarred from any election-related duty till further orders. The officer was also directed to immediately leave the constituency of which he was given the responsibility and report to his nodal officer in the parent cadre. All government facilities provided to him to facilitate the discharge of his observer duties be withdrawn, the letter said

Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be declared on December 8