IAS-IPS private pics spat: Relief for Rohini Sindhuri; court restrains D Roopa, others from making 'defamatory remarks'

As the fight between IPS D Roopa and IAS Rohini Sindhuri over private images intensifies, a Bengaluru court has granted IAS Rohini relief. Bangalore has prohibited the publication of "false and defamatory" allegations about IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri by IPS officer D Roopa and over 60 media outlets. The media outlets and bureaucrat D Roopa were given a temporary restraining order by the court to stop publishing slanderous articles about IAS officer Rohini.

The heated argument began when IPS officer Roopa Moudgil claimed that IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri had uploaded compromising photos of her on her social network and forwarded them to senior IAS officials. By emailing her images to senior IAS officers, Rohini Sindhuri allegedly broke the service conduct guidelines, according to D Roopa. Roopa has charged Sindhuri with 19 offences, including charges of corruption.

In response to D Roopa's comments, IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri has also served legal notice on her, demanding a "unconditional apology in writing" and also Rs 1 crore in compensation "for the damaged reputation and mental suffering." With each passing day, the public controversy grew quicker and the two cops were reassigned without posting. The spouse of D Roopa, Munish Moudgil, who is also an IAS officer, was also transferred.

The court ordered, "It is also noticed that both the plaintiff and defendant No.60 (D Roopa) are primarily public servants holding considerably responsible posts under the government. The Service Rules regulating their conduct cannot be undermined. Unfortunately, the conduct of public servants had invoked the jurisdiction of the Civil Court. As such at this stage it is noticed that issuance of TI against defendant No.60 would not come in the conduct and discharge of duties and functions of a public servant".

Hence, emergent notice of TI shall be issued to defendant No.60. At the same time, it is made clear that plaintiff shall restrain herself from publishing or circulating any statements or expressions or views concerning the subject matter of this suit. It is also noticed from the records that defendant No.3 has filed a Caveat," the court said.

