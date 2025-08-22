IAS Association issues BIG statement on online trolling of CEC Gyanesh Kumar's family: 'Such personal attacks...'

Kumar is under fire over accusations the Election Commission of India colluded with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and committed a large-scale voter fraud across national and state elections. The allegations have been leveled by a united Opposition, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

An association of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers has condemned the online trolling of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's family. Kumar is currently under fire over allegations that the Election Commission of India (ECI) colluded with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and committed a large-scale voter fraud across national and state elections. The accusations have been leveled by a united Opposition, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and have also led to the launch of an online public campaign.

What did IAS Association say on online attacks against Kumar?

The IAS Association said in a post on X that it "notes with concern that unwarranted criticism has been directed against the family members of the Chief Election Commissioner, who also happen to be well reputed civil servants." It added in the statement, "The IAS Association strongly deprecates such personal attacks unconnected with the discharge of official duties. We stand for the dignity and integrity in public service." The IAS Association is a professional body that represents and supports IAS officers.

Who is Gyanesh Kumar and when did he become CEC?

Gyanesh Kumar is a retired IAS officer of 1988 batch and from the Kerala cadre. He retired as Secretary from the Ministry of Cooperation in January last year and was appointed an Election Commissioner two months later. He took over as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in February 2025. He has also previously served as Secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Kumar holds a BTech degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Kanpur and also has qualifications from the ICFAI and the US-based Harvard University.

What allegations do Kumar and the ECI face?

Gandhi and other Opposition leaders have accused the ECI of committing a voter fraud and helping the BJP "steal" elections. In a press conference earlier this month, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Gandhi cited ECI data to claim that there were over one lakh voter irregularities in a single constituency of Karnataka in last year's parliamentary polls. The allegations come at a time the ECI is already facing the Opposition's ire for conducting a revision of the voter roll in Bihar just months ahead of elections in the state. Kumar and the ECI have rejected all the allegations, slamming Gandhi for "insulting" the Constitution.

