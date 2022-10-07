IAS Ashwani Kumar appointed as Principal Secretary (Home) for Delhi | Photo: Twitter/@AshwaniKumar_92

IAS Ashwani Kumar has been named as Principal Secretary (Home) for government of NCT of Delhi. He will also continue in his current role as Special Officer for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Kumar, from Meerut, is an IAS officer from the 1992 batch who belonged to the AGMUT cadre. In May, Ashwani was appointed as a Special Officer for Delhi.

Kumar, who was born in 1968, has a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering and a Masters in International Development. Additionally, he was also one of Puducherry's Chief Secretaries with the longest tenure. After taking office in November 2017, he oversaw operations during the politically critical years when former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy often clashed.

He formerly held the position of Principal Secretary for the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi before taking on the position of Chief Secretary of Puducherry (GNCTD).

READ | MP Congress MLAs Siddharth Kushwaha, Suneel Saraf accused of molesting woman on train; Kamal Nath forms probe panel

(With inputs from ANI)