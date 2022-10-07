Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

IAS Ashwani Kumar appointed as Principal Secretary (Home) for Delhi

IAS officer Ashwani Kumar, who has been appointed as Principal Secretary, will continue to serve his current position as Special Officer, MCD.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 08:48 PM IST

IAS Ashwani Kumar appointed as Principal Secretary (Home) for Delhi
IAS Ashwani Kumar appointed as Principal Secretary (Home) for Delhi | Photo: Twitter/@AshwaniKumar_92

IAS Ashwani Kumar has been named as Principal Secretary (Home) for government of NCT of Delhi. He will also continue in his current role as Special Officer for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Kumar, from Meerut, is an IAS officer from the 1992 batch who belonged to the AGMUT cadre. In May, Ashwani was appointed as a Special Officer for Delhi.

Kumar, who was born in 1968, has a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering and a Masters in International Development. Additionally, he was also one of Puducherry's Chief Secretaries with the longest tenure. After taking office in November 2017, he oversaw operations during the politically critical years when former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy often clashed.

He formerly held the position of Principal Secretary for the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi before taking on the position of Chief Secretary of Puducherry (GNCTD).

READ | MP Congress MLAs Siddharth Kushwaha, Suneel Saraf accused of molesting woman on train; Kamal Nath forms probe panel

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
5 things you should keep in mind while making UPI payments
In pics: Meet stuntman Hasit Savani, who body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Raimi Malek, and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nobel peace prize 2022 awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Byalyatski
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.