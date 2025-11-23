IAF Wing Commader Namansh Syal's last rites in Himachal native village: Wife Wing Commander Afshan salutes, mother bids tearful farewell

The mortal remains of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal arrived at his village Patialkar in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. IAF Wing Commader Afshan saluted her husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, as she paid her last respects to him.

The mortal remains of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal arrived at his village Patialkar in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. Wing Commander Syal lost his life in LCA Tejas jet crash during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show. The Tricolour-wrapped coffin reached Kangra Airport in the afternoon, where his wife, IAF Wing Commander Afshan Akhter, their six-year-old daughter Aarya, Syal's mother and other family members received him with shattered hearts and teary eyes.

Wing Commander Syal's mother Veena Devi, broke down over his mortal remains at their ancestral home.