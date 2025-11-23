IAF Wing Commader Namansh Syal's last rites in Himachal native village: Wife Wing Commander Afshan salutes, mother bids tearful farewell

Who is Nicholas Singh? Indian-origin man on Canada’s 'Most Wanted' list arrested in Toronto
Shrinivas Mandhana health update: Smriti Mandhana's father under close observation after elevated heart enzymes detected
VIDEO: PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni share warm handshakes, smiles at G20 Summit, watch
IND vs SA: Marco Jansen shatters Viv Richards' 51-year-old record with career-best masterclass in India
'Sindh may return to...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's BIG remark on Pakistan province
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her family always wore Manish Malhotra, designer reacts 'Uski wajah se mein...'
'Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya?': Rishabh Pant furious after Kuldeep Yadav receives umpire warning for rule violation
'Tu bewakoof nahi, main...': Ex-CSK star shares heated MS Dhoni moment on Bigg Boss 19 - Watch
Delhi's India Gate once again sees protests over rising air pollution
Ranveer Singh recalls how his love story with Deepika Padukone began during ‘Ramleela’ shoot: 'Udaipur is lucky for love stories'
INDIA
The mortal remains of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal arrived at his village Patialkar in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. IAF Wing Commader Afshan saluted her husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, as she paid her last respects to him.
The mortal remains of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal arrived at his village Patialkar in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. Wing Commander Syal lost his life in LCA Tejas jet crash during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show. The Tricolour-wrapped coffin reached Kangra Airport in the afternoon, where his wife, IAF Wing Commander Afshan Akhter, their six-year-old daughter Aarya, Syal's mother and other family members received him with shattered hearts and teary eyes.
IAF Wing Commader Afshan saluted her husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, as she paid her last respects to him. Wing Commander Syal's mother Veena Devi, broke down over his mortal remains at their ancestral home.