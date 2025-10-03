Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India

The Indian Air Force is expecting to receive the first batch of Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A later in October. The IAF had placed orders for 83 LCA Mark 1 A fighters, also called Tejas, with the first one to be handed over in a ceremony in Nasik.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 02:34 PM IST

IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India
The Indian Air Force will receive LCA Mark 1 A fighters this month
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

After placing orders, the Indian Air Force is expecting to receive the first batch of Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A later in October. The IAF had placed orders for 83 LCA Mark 1 A fighters, also called Tejas, with the first one to be handed over in a ceremony in Nasik. Another fighter jet is also expected to be ready soon. A report said a senior government official, mainly Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to accompany External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Australia in late October, to present the aircraft during the ceremony.

The IAF has placed two orders, first for 83 jets and then for 97 LCA Mark 1A fighters, but there have been delays because the engine, which has been procured from GE, has not arrived in good quantities. But according to GE, the issues in the supply chain have been solved, speeding up the delivery of engines soon, said a senior government official.

The first version of the Tejas LCA aircraft was inducted into the IAF in 2016. Currently, two squadrons of the IAF are fully operational with LCA Tejas. Tejas will be the largest fleet of fighter aircraft to be operated by the Indian Air Force in the coming years.

IAF to get 13 more Sukhoi-30 fighters

The Indian Air Force will also receive Russia’s 13 Sukhoi-30 MKI fighters, which will be handed over in 2027. In the case of Sukhoi fighter jets, no delays are expected as 57% of these planes will be made in India to align with PM Modi’s Aatmanirbharta policy.

At present, the IAF possesses approximately 260 Sukhoi aircraft, and the 13 to be delivered between 2027 and 2029 will greatly improve capabilities. The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently operates around 30 fighter squadrons, and each squadron consists of 18-20 aircraft. To lessen the shortage, the IAF has placed an order for 13 fighter jets worth Rs 13,000 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The delivery schedule for these jets is reportedly on track. Interestingly, the IAF has faced challenges with its Sukhoi fighter jets, with around a dozen lost in accidents.

BrahMos

DRDO is looking to build a next-generation BrahMos missile, which will be a lighter, smaller version of the current version, the organisation's Chairman and Department of Defence Secretary (R&D) Samir V Kamat said on Saturday. BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) will be able to fit into any platform, unlike the current missile, which can only be used with the Sukhoi aircraft, the DRDO chief added.   

