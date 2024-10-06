Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

IAF set to attempt THIS record with grand air show at Chennai’s Marina Beach today

Meet Indian man, who won Rs 50000000 on TV show, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, then started selling..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

8 drinks to lower uric acid levels naturally

8 drinks to lower uric acid levels naturally

What level of uric acid is dangerous?

What level of uric acid is dangerous?

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Bigg Boss 18: Know when and where to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan show, contestants list, price money

Bigg Boss 18: Know when and where to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan show, contestants list, price money

Watch: Aamir Khan attends ex-wife Reena Dutta's father's prayer meeting with Imran Khan, Junaid, Ira Khan, Faisal Khan

Watch: Aamir Khan attends ex-wife Reena Dutta's father's prayer meeting with Imran Khan, Junaid, Ira Khan, Faisal Khan

Meet actress, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh's heroine who slapped Sanjeev Kumar, filed case against her mom, is related to...

Meet actress, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh's heroine who slapped Sanjeev Kumar, filed case against her mom, is related to...

HomeIndia

India

IAF set to attempt THIS record with grand air show at Chennai’s Marina Beach today

Nearly 72 aircraft will take part in the air display over Marina, and it is open to the public, as it is being held as part of the 92nd IAF Day celebrations.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 06:22 AM IST

IAF set to attempt THIS record with grand air show at Chennai’s Marina Beach today
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A breathtaking aerobatic prowess of the Indian Air Force (IAF) over the Marina sky is set to enthrall Chennaiites on October 6 when the IAF's range of new aircraft including Rafale, will roar in action.   

Nearly 72 aircraft will take part in the air display over Marina, and it is open to the public, as it is being held as part of the 92nd IAF Day celebrations.    

According to Air Vice Marshal K Prem Kumar, Chief Coordinating Officer of IAF Day Parade Chennai 2024 to be held at Marina and Tambaram, the IAF has planned the event on a large proportion to enter the Limca Book of World Records.   

"We expect 15 lakh people for the event to be held between 11 am and 1 pm on October 6," he said.    

The IAF conducted a full dress rehearsal on October 4 in coordination with the IAF Tambaram.    

One can see the air capability of the new aircraft from IAF's inventory, including Rafale, Suryakiran which is a formation aerobatic team, and Sarang which is a helicopter aerobatic team, in air display.    

The nation's pride, and our own indigenously manufactured state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, and Heritage aircraft like Dakota and Harvard are also likely to take part.    

The flypast and aerial display is being held in Chennai after a gap of 21 years and the third time such one outside the national capital.    

The last such spectacle was carried out over the Sangam area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on October 8, 2023, and in Chandigarh in the previous year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Security fortified for India vs Bangladesh T20I match in Gwalior, what's the threat

Security fortified for India vs Bangladesh T20I match in Gwalior, what's the threat

Meet woman, who switched from medical to modelling, now has net worth of 10000000, she is...

Meet woman, who switched from medical to modelling, now has net worth of 10000000, she is...

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL plans to roll out...

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL plans to roll out...

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Elon Musk's X Pays Rs 43.42 crore fine in Brazil, but payment goes to...

Elon Musk's X Pays Rs 43.42 crore fine in Brazil, but payment goes to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement