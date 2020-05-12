IAF scrambles fighter jets after Chinese helicopters spotted along Sino-India border in Ladakh: Report

After a fierce face-off near the Line of Actual Control last week, Chinese helicopters were spotted flying close to the undemarcated border between India and China in Eastern Ladakh, reports citing official sources said on Tuesday.

Last week, around 250 soldiers of both sides were engaged in a violent clash near Pangong Lake in the area. Both sides agreed to end the face-off at a meeting of local commanders.

According to a PTI report, Chinese military helicopters were seen flying close to the border on at least a couple of occasions following the clashes. A fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force too carried out sorties in the area, the report said.

There was no official confirmation on whether IAF jets were rushed in to carry out the sorties in the wake of the face-off and subsequent spotting of Chinese choppers. Both India and China have brought in additional troops following the scuffle.

Quoting sources, PTI reported that Chinese military helicopters routinely carry out sorties on their side of the border while Indian Army choppers also fly in the area.

Two incidents of face-off were seen between Indian and Chinese soldiers last wee. On May 5, a number of Indian and Chinese army personnel were injured after they clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh and even resorted to stone-pelting.

A similar incident was reported in August 2017 when the Army personnel from the two sides exchanged blows around the lake.

In the second incident last week, nearly 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel were engaged in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector of the Sino-India border on May 9. At least 10 soldiers from both the sides sustained injuries in the incident, reports said.

Earlier in 2017, the two sides were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan in 2017 which even triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The two sides, however, engaged diplomatically to end the staff and an informal summit was held in April 2018 in the Chinese city of Wuhan between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

India and China share 3,488-km-long border - the Line of Actual Control - but the latter contests New Delhi's claim on several areas including Arunachal Pradesh.