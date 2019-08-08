IAF's Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Assam's Tezpur; both pilots safe

A Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed near Tezpur in Assam during a routine training mission.

In a statement, the IAF said the aircraft was on a routine training mission from Tezpur when it crashed in the local flying area.

Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued, it said. Both injured pilots have been rushed to the hospital.

IAF's Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Assam's Tezpur; both pilots eject safely https://t.co/G06yC1zByq pic.twitter.com/RKcyHsIdl4 — DNA (@dna) August 8, 2019

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered which will ascertain cause of the accident.

The fighter jet crashed in Saikia Suburi are of Tejpur. Fire tenders at the spot are trying to bring the fire under control.