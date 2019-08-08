Trending#

Sushma Swaraj

Article 370

Jammu And Kashmir

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. India


IAF's Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Assam's Tezpur; both pilots safe

Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued, IAF said.


Picture for representation

Share

Written By

Edited By

Ahamad Fuwad

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 8, 2019, 10:07 PM IST

A Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed near Tezpur in Assam during a routine training mission. 

In a statement, the IAF said the aircraft was on a routine training mission from Tezpur when it crashed in the local flying area.

Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued, it said. Both injured pilots have been rushed to the hospital.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered which will ascertain cause of the accident.

The fighter jet crashed in Saikia Suburi are of Tejpur. Fire tenders at the spot are trying to bring the fire under control. 

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox