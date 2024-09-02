Twitter
DNA TV Show: Congress makes fresh allegations against Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Paris 2024: Sumit Antil sets Paralympic record to win gold medal in javelin throw, becomes first Indian man to…

IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

Meet man with net worth of Rs 247000 crore, who bought Rs 1649 crore house, not Mukesh Ambani or Ratan Tata

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

India

IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

The incident took place during a routine night training mission in Barmer sector.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 11:29 PM IST

IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe
A fighter aircraft, MiG-29 fighter jet, of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday night, police said. The incident happened after the IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag during a routine night training mission in Barmer sector. According to initial information, the pilot is safe, Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena said.

"During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered," Indian Air Force tweeted.

 

 

 

