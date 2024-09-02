IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

The incident took place during a routine night training mission in Barmer sector.

A fighter aircraft, MiG-29 fighter jet, of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday night, police said. The incident happened after the IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag during a routine night training mission in Barmer sector. According to initial information, the pilot is safe, Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena said.

"During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered," Indian Air Force tweeted.