IAF's MiG-27 aircraft bids farewell, takes last flight in Jodhpur

The Indian Air Force on Friday will bid farewell to the MiG 27 aircraft, which wreaked havoc on the enemy in the Kargil war.

The fighter jets will take the last flight with Number 29 Squadron (Scorpions), the only squadron of the MiG-27 in a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Base in the morning. The aircraft, which has shown its might in the Indian Air Force for nearly four decades, will get a brilliant farewell with an amazing feat.

Defense PRO Somvitaghosh informed that the this is the last squadron of the MiG-27 in the world that was operational in Jodhpur. Before this, two squadrons of the aircraft that were operational from the Hasimara Airbase of West Bengal have already been retired. Only seven MiG-27s jets are left and all pilots will fly these planes for the last time at the Jodhpur Air Force Station. The aircraft will be then phased out.

Photo courtesy: Indian Air Force Twitter/@IAF_MCC

"These aircraft have made an immense contribution to the nation, both during peace and war. The fleet earned its glory in the historic Kargil conflict when it delivered rockets & bombs with accuracy on enemy positions. The fleet also took an active part in Op-Parakram," the Ministry of Defence said. The upgraded MiG 27, because of its survivability, has also participated in numerous national and international exercises.

Over the years, the Squadron has been equipped with numerous types of fighter aircraft such as MiG 21 Type 77, MiG 21 Type 96, MiG 27 ML and MiG 27 Upgrade. The Squadron is now slated to be number plated on 31 Mar 2020 with 27 Dec 19 being its last flying day thereby making the swing-wing fleet a part of IAF's glorious past.

Various functions have been planned towards the de-induction ceremony at Air Force Station Jodhpur. Veteran air warriors along with serving air warriors in large numbers took part in the ceremony. Air Marshal SK Ghotia VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Air Command would be presiding over the wind-down ceremony.

The MiG-27 played a stellar role during the 1999 Kargil Jung and is known by the name 'Parakram' for its valor in the Indian Air Force.

The fighter jet was inducted in the force in 1985 when India was in the process of procuring Mig-class aircraft from the Soviet Union. It was the best fighter jet of that era.

The aircraft, which has been in service for more than 38 years, has been considered the best air-to-ground attack aircraft.