IAF's Mi-17 helicopter rescues 58 people, including 16 children, from rain-hit Thane

Headlines

Manipur: Tribals in state reach out to Opposition alliance INDIA, seek President's rule

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Meet the richest Indian in UK with Rs 3,69,760 crore net worth, know about his business empire

'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

10 indoor exercises for weight loss

5 drinks to keep you energised in monsoon

यूरिया गोल्ड या सल्फर यूरिया किसे कहते हैं ?  

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

HomeIndia

India

IAF's Mi-17 helicopter rescues 58 people, including 16 children, from rain-hit Thane

On the request of the Maharashtra government, the IAF deployed a Mi 17 helicopter to rescue villagers in Khadavali area of Thane district.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 04:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Air Force on Sunday rescued dozens of villagers from Khadavali in Maharashtra's Thane district which has been hit by incessant rains, causing waterlogging and flooding several parts. 

According to an official's statement, 58 people stranded at a village in Thane were rescued by the IAF. These people were stuck at their water-logged homes in a village in Khadavli area of the district since the morning after heavy rains battered the area.

On the request of the Maharashtra government, the IAF deployed a Mi 17 helicopter to rescue them, a defence spokesperson said. The Mi 17 brought the stranded to Air Force Station in Thane and returned to Santacruz airfield.

There were 16 children among those rescued. 

Heavy rains have battered Mumbai, Thane and several other parts of Maharashtra since Saturday. The heavy rainfall has caused a flood-like situation in the region with police, NDRF and even IAF engaged in rescue operations. 

Thane Police said its personnel have used sing ropes and boats to rescue many people who were stuck in floodwater after heavy rains in Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ulhas, Thane, etc. The overall situation is under control, DCP Traffic, Thane said. 

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy sustained injuries after a house near Hanuman Mandir in Thakur Pada area of Mumbra got collapsed on Sunday, police said.

Soon after the incident was reported, the police rushed to the spot along with a fire brigade team. All the houses in the nearby locality have been evacuated and sealed. Rescue operations are currently underway.

In Mumbai, overnight heavy rainfall inundated several areas in the city. Streets were waterlogged in several low-lying areas of the city.

Kalyan railway station was waterlogged following incessant rain which affected the daily commuters in the capital. Six trains being cancelled and an equal number of trains being diverted while one train had been short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai, according to the Central Railways.

The Milan Subway of Santa Cruz was also waterlogged after the heavy downpour which continued the early hours of Sunday.

In the Nala Sopara area of the city, water entered the houses of people disrupting normal life. The streets were also waterlogged near JJ Hospital in Nagpada.

The IMD on August 3 at 11:45 pm had predicted: "Intense spells of rain very likely to continue with gusty winds reaching 30kmph-40 kmph in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during next 4 hours." 

Other places in the state are also witnessing heavy rainfall.

Incessant rainfall caused flooding at the Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik while the Raigad Police shifted 63 people of Sonyachi Vaadi village in the Raigad district to safer places using boats as water entered their houses.

(With ANI inputs) 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Two young boys found dead in 10-ft deep pit in UP's Saharanpur

Meet UP's richest YouTuber with Rs 4400 crore net worth

Meet Ashok Pai, IIT graduate who is vice president of Rs 12.28 lakh crore company; know his pivotal role in TCS

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

Isha Ambani-led Mukesh Ambani company to take on Tata firm, Nykaa with next move

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE