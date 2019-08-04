IAF's Mi-17 helicopter rescues 58 people, including 16 children, from rain-hit Thane

On the request of the Maharashtra government, the IAF deployed a Mi 17 helicopter to rescue villagers in Khadavali area of Thane district.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday rescued dozens of villagers from Khadavali in Maharashtra's Thane district which has been hit by incessant rains, causing waterlogging and flooding several parts.

According to an official's statement, 58 people stranded at a village in Thane were rescued by the IAF. These people were stuck at their water-logged homes in a village in Khadavli area of the district since the morning after heavy rains battered the area.

On the request of the Maharashtra government, the IAF deployed a Mi 17 helicopter to rescue them, a defence spokesperson said. The Mi 17 brought the stranded to Air Force Station in Thane and returned to Santacruz airfield.

There were 16 children among those rescued.

Heavy rains have battered Mumbai, Thane and several other parts of Maharashtra since Saturday. The heavy rainfall has caused a flood-like situation in the region with police, NDRF and even IAF engaged in rescue operations.

Thane Police said its personnel have used sing ropes and boats to rescue many people who were stuck in floodwater after heavy rains in Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ulhas, Thane, etc. The overall situation is under control, DCP Traffic, Thane said.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy sustained injuries after a house near Hanuman Mandir in Thakur Pada area of Mumbra got collapsed on Sunday, police said.

Soon after the incident was reported, the police rushed to the spot along with a fire brigade team. All the houses in the nearby locality have been evacuated and sealed. Rescue operations are currently underway.

In Mumbai, overnight heavy rainfall inundated several areas in the city. Streets were waterlogged in several low-lying areas of the city.

Kalyan railway station was waterlogged following incessant rain which affected the daily commuters in the capital. Six trains being cancelled and an equal number of trains being diverted while one train had been short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai, according to the Central Railways.

The Milan Subway of Santa Cruz was also waterlogged after the heavy downpour which continued the early hours of Sunday.

In the Nala Sopara area of the city, water entered the houses of people disrupting normal life. The streets were also waterlogged near JJ Hospital in Nagpada.

The IMD on August 3 at 11:45 pm had predicted: "Intense spells of rain very likely to continue with gusty winds reaching 30kmph-40 kmph in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during next 4 hours."

Other places in the state are also witnessing heavy rainfall.

Incessant rainfall caused flooding at the Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik while the Raigad Police shifted 63 people of Sonyachi Vaadi village in the Raigad district to safer places using boats as water entered their houses.

