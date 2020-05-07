IAF's Mi-17 helicopter force lands in Sikkim, all air warriors and army soldiers on board safe

A Mi-17 helicopter of (Indian Air Force) on Wednesday made an emergency landing due to bad weather. It was on routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang in Sikkim.

The helicopter got airborne at 6:45 AM and en route, it had to force-land 10 nautical miles short of designated helipad due to bad weather.

While the helicopter has sustained damage, all six personnel on board which includes 4 aircrews of IAF and two personnel of the Indian Army are reported to be safe.

Two recovery helicopters and an Army ground search party have been launched for rescue and are yet to reach the site.

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Further details awaited.