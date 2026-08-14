IAF’s Big Fleet Expansion: 60 transport aircraft worth Rs 1 lakh crore planned; Know in details

IAF to buy 60 multi-role transport aircraft in Rs 1 lakh crore deal. Indian firms will lead with global partners to replace ageing fleet and boost domestic manufacturing.

The Indian Air Force is planning a big upgrade of its transport fleet. The Defence Ministry will buy around 60 multi-role transport aircraft in a deal worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore. The goal is to replace old aircraft and improve the IAF’s ability to move troops, weapons and supplies quickly.

Indian firms to lead with global partners

The scheme will place a lot of emphasis on Indian manufacturing. According to defence sources, Indian firms including Mahindra, Tata, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have already received tenders. Mahindra Defence and Embraer of Brazil have partnered to offer the C-390 Millennium aircraft. The US-based Lockheed Martin and Tata are collaborating to provide the C-130J Super Hercules. Twelve C-130J aircraft are currently in service with the IAF.

About 20% of the 60 aircraft might arrive immediately from the foreign partner in fly-away condition under the plan. Eighty per cent will be produced in India. Through joint ventures between Indian businesses and international manufacturers, these will have over 60% indigenous content. This strategy seeks to replace ageing transport aircraft while increasing indigenous aerospace capacity.

More airlift and new roles

The new aircraft for the IAF will enhance operational capabilities beyond troop and cargo transport, including potential aerial refuelling for fighter jets, thereby increasing flexibility during conflicts and disaster relief. The IAF's upgrades also involve the induction of 70 C-295 aircraft, primarily manufactured in India, and initiatives to procure 114 new fighter jets and over 100 trainer aircraft to modernise pilot training and replace ageing models.

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Why this matters

The transport fleet needs to be replaced because it is outdated. The government hopes to reduce reliance on imports and increase domestic employment and technology by placing Indian businesses at the centre. According to officials, the Rs 1 lakh crore initiative will improve airlift capabilities, promote Made in India and enable the IAF to react more quickly both domestically and internationally.