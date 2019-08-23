IAF's admission test scheduled on August 24 postponed in Srinagar

The fresh date for the examination in Srinagar will be notified later, an official statement said

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday postponed its AFCAT examination which was scheduled to be held on August 24 in Srinagar.

The fresh date for the examination in Srinagar will be notified later, an official statement said.

However, the examination scheduled to be held at centres established at Leh and Jammu would be conducted as per the fixed schedule.

A statement by Directorate of Information, Jammu and Kashmir reads, "However, the examination scheduled to be held at centres established at Leh and Jammu would be conducted as per the fixed schedule."

In a statement issued by the IAF, it said that due to the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the candidates are not able to download their Hall Tickets for the examination and the decision has been taken to postpone the examination for the convenience of candidates who have been allotted Srinagar centre.