INDIA

IAF releases new video on Operation Sindoor, shows air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, WATCH here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has shared a video on X revealing some portion of Operation Sindoor, which India launched in May to hit back Pakistan-based terror camps as an answer to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 10:03 PM IST

IAF releases new video on Operation Sindoor, shows air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, WATCH here
IAF releases new video on Operation Sindoor, shows air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan

Operation Sindoor raised many questions and doubts among the opposition in India and Pakistan, who has been since boasting about its military powers and denying any damage to its bases or war weapons. Now to prove them wrong and clarify all about the operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has shared a video on X revealing some portion of Operation Sindoor, which India launched in May to hit back Pakistan-based terror camps as an answer to the Pahalgam terror attack.

What did the Operation Sindoor video show?

The IAF posted a 6-minute video that shows the Indian fighter jets making air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The visuals in the video also show “decimated" terror camps. The video starts with the newspaper clippings showing the news about the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians lost their lives. Next it showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and the tri-services chiefs.

The video said, “IAF responded with precision, speed, resolve”. The video went in recent history and showed clippings of the 1971 war with Pakistan. It also mentions other wars and conflicts involving Pakistan like the Kargil war of 1999 and the Indian strikes carried out in retaliation to the 2019 Pulwama attack.

“When the skies grow dark and danger looms across land or sea, there’s one force that rises. Vast, fearless and precise. The Indian Air Force.”

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Operation Sindoor

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has said that India took down at least five fighter jets of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and downed one large aircraft which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres.He said the aircraft that was brought down "is the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about".

"We have at least five fighters confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) aircraft or an AEW &C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said. 

