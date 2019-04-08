IAF releases AWACS radar images of shooting down of Pak's F-16 by MiG-21, claims to have 'more credible evidence'

The Indian Air Force on Monday said it has irrefutable evidence of the fact that an F-16 jet of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down by MiG-21 Bison.

Speaking to reporters, Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said, "The IAF has irrefutable evidence of not only the fact that the F-16 was used by Pakistan Air Force on February 27, 2019 but also that IAF MIG 21 Bison shot down the F-16."

"There is no doubt that two aircraft went down in the aerial engagement on 27 February 2019 one of which was the bison of IAF while the other was F-16 of Pakistan Air Force conclusively identified by its electronic signature and radio transcripts," Kapoor said.

#WATCH: Indian Air Force (IAF) releases AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control System) radar images; Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor confirms Pakistan F-16 was downed by Indian Mig on February 27 pic.twitter.com/YnTnlZXsP7 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

"Have more credible evidence that is clearly indicative of fact that Pakistan has lost one F-16 however due to security and confidentiality concerns we are restricting the information being shared in the public domain," he said.

Pointing out inconsistencies in Pakistan's statement, the Air Vice Marshal said, "Certain official statements made by Pakistan's Director General Inter-Services Public Relations(DG-ISPR) also corroborate IAF stand, in his initial statement on 27 Feb, DG-ISPR categorically said, 3 pilots, one in custody & two in the area."

"DG-ISPR also stated on camera in press conference that they had 2 pilots,1 in custody&other admitted to hospital. Same was also corroborated by statement of Pak PM, all this proves total of 2 aircraft had gone down that day in same area separated by about 1.5 min," he added.

This comes two days after Foreign Policy magazine's claims that US count of Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets has found that none of them are missing, contradicting India's claim that one of its war planes downed a Pakistani F-16 during an aerial dogfight on February 27.

The Indian Air Force, however, asserted that it had shot down an F-16 aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force on during aerial combat. The Pentagon also denied the report saying it ‘wasn’t aware of any investigation into the matter’.

In a statement in New Delhi, the IAF said, "during the aerial engagement, one MiG 21 Bison of the IAF shot down an F-16 in Nowshera sector." IAF sources also said it has conclusive "circumstantial evidence" including wireless intercepts, signals and graphic captures from airborne warning and control system (AWACS) and electronic signatures to conclude that the F-16 jet was shot down during the aerial combat.

Sources said electronic signals from the F-16 aircraft which was engaged by a MiG-21 Bison ended abruptly, confirming that it crashed after being hit.

IAF sources said radio intercepts showed that two pilots had ejected after the aerial engagement and one of them was admitted to a Pakistani hospital.

When the incident occurred, India asked the US government to investigate whether Pakistan's use of the F-16 against India violated the terms of the foreign military sale agreements.

(With PTI inputs)