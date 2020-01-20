IAF reactivates No 222 'Tigersharks' squadron, first Sukhoi Su-30MKI unit for southern India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday reactivated its No. 222 Squadron (Tigersharks) CAS unit, which becomes the first Sukhoi Su-30 MKI squadron based in southern India armed with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The formal induction ceremony was scheduled on Monday, i.e. January 20, at the IAF station in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, overseen by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy were also present at the SU-30 MKI fighter induction ceremony, where they witnessed the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team display the unit at the Thanjavur Air Base.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy witness Suryakiran Aerobatic Team display at the Thanjavur air base during the SU-30 MKI fighter induction ceremony. pic.twitter.com/J7ilwHXWdd — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

A water salute was given to the SU-30MKI fighter aircraft at the induction of the 222 ‘Tigersharks’ fighter squadron.

#WATCH Water salute being given to the SU-30MKI fighter aircraft at the induction of the 222 ‘Tigersharks’ fighter squadron at the Thanjavur air base. pic.twitter.com/pMO9ugtZgO — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that the decision to deploy the Su-30 MKI at Thanjavur was taken due to its strategic location. He added that the integration of the air launched version of the BrahMos missile with the SU-30MKI fighter has been done completely in an indigenous manner by BrahMos Aerospace, HAL and the Air Force.

Primary responsibilities of No. 222 "Tigersharks" Squadron:

The primary responsibility of the resurrected Tigersharks squadron will be to keep a tight vigil over the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), i.e. the vast seas surrounding India's western, eastern, and southern coasts. Armed with the medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile 'BrahMos', which is the world's fastest anti-ship cruise missile, the No. 222 "Tigersharks" Squadron will be able to strike any target in these strategically important areas.

History:

Historically speaking, No. 222 "Tigersharks" Squadron was raised at Ambala on 15 September 1969, where it comprised of the Sukhoi Su-7 aircraft. In 1971, the Squadron was moved to Halwara, where it soon engaged in combat with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). During the war, it performed missile strikes, exposed enemy flanks, as well as carried out photo recon operations with immense success.

Post-war, the Tigersharks squadron was shifted back to Ambala, moved to Hindon in 1981, and then again to Hasimara in 2011, where they remained until being reactivated with the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI in 2020.

The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft:

In December 2019, the IAF had successfully launched BrahMos Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) from Su-30 MKI against a sea target. The successful launch of BrahMos missile made IAF the “game-changer” in the 21st century. The launch of BrahMos missile also added to IAF's capability as it is now capable of strikoing from large stand-off ranges on any target both at sea or on land.

There are over 250 Su-30MKIs in the IAF arsenal and the force will finally operate 272 such jets. While the jet is configured to carry one 30 mm Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 autocannon along with 8,130 kilogrammes of external armament including missiles and bombs on its 12 hardpoints, the IAF is modifying 42 Su-30MKIs to launch the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. IAF's lethality will increase manifolds once the modified Su-30MKIs capable of launching BrahMos missiles join the service.