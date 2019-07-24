IAF plans to upgrade and make Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs more lethal

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to upgrade the avionics and weapons systems of its frontline fighter Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft with Russian help to make the jets more lethal.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, who was in Russia from July 9 to 12, expressed satisfaction with the modernisation and upgrade of the MiG-21, MiG-27 and MiG-29 fighters with Russia's help and is now keen to acquire the best systems for the over 250 Su-30 MKIs in the air force's fleet.

Speaking to Russian Ministry of Defence's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said, "We are very pleased with the programme to upgrade the MiG-21, MiG-27 and MiG-29. In recent exercises, we used them and were very pleased with the results. Therefore, we are now considering the possibility of upgrading the Su-30, which we have been operating for about 20 years. Accordingly, their avionics and weapons systems also require modernisation. We have requested from the Russian side proposals for modernisation in accordance with the current needs."

Russia has been the largest supplier of defence hardware and military equipment to India and the IAF chief said that the two countries can join hands for the production of components and spare parts in India. "Using the example of the Su-30, I can say that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is already producing the Su-30MKI under the original licence. With them, we signed a contract for aftersales service of the Su-30MKI aircraft."