IAF pilot killed, NCC cadet injured as trainer aircraft crashes in Punjab's Patiala

In a saddening incident, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was killed and an NCC cadet injured after their single-engine, two-seater trainer plane crashed in Patiala, Punjab on Monday.

The Pipistrel Virus SW aircraft crashed soon after it took off in the military area near the Patiala Aviation Club on Sangrur-Patiala road.

The deceased pilot has been identified as Wing Commander GS Cheema. He succumbed to a serious head injury.

He was charged with the responsibility to teach flying to cadets of the NCC 3rd Air Squadron.

"Wing Commander Cheema of the Indian Air Force was on deputation with the NCC to train the cadets in flying. The injured cadet, Vipan Kumar Yadav, is a student of Government Mohindra College here. He has been shifted to the Command Hospital in Chandimandir near Panchkula in Haryana," Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu told the media.

IAF has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured cadet.

"Saddened to learn of the crash of a microlight aircraft leading to the unfortunate death of Group Captain GS Cheema and injury to one NCC cadet on board. My condolences to the family and prayers for quick recovery of the two injured cadets admitted to the Military Hospital," Amarinder Singh said.