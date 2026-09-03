IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistani F-16, takes premature retirement, joins Goa-based private airline

IAF fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman takes premature retirement after 22 years, joins Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as commercial pilot in August. Former Group Captain Vir Chakra awardee held captive for 3 days in Pakistan.

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who became the face of the 2019 India-Pakistan aerial confrontation after being held captive for three days in Pakistan, has taken premature retirement from the Air Force to begin his new aviation career as a commercial pilot.

The former Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee, who served in the Air Force for 22 years, has joined Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources. The report claimed that Varthaman joined the private airline in August.

So far, Varthaman has not issued any statement on the matter. A FLY91 spokesperson also refused to release any personal information about employees, saying it is a private matter and declined to comment.

From fighter jet to ATR 72-600

FLY91, which started flying in March 2024, currently operates a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft. The airline's two bases are Goa and Hyderabad, operating regional routes.

Varthaman's move from fighter cockpit to commercial cockpit comes after more than two decades in uniform. He rose through the ranks to Group Captain, serving as a MiG-21 Bison pilot in one of the IAF's frontline squadrons. His transition to civil aviation is a common path for retired military pilots, who bring extensive flying experience to private carriers.

The 2019 Balakot air duel that made him a national hero

In February 2019, Indian forces launched air strikes against terrorists in Pakistani territory after a suicide bombing in Pulwama killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. New Delhi said strikes targeted a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group in Balakot.

The Pakistani Air Force's subsequent retaliation the next day triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. The most visible face of the confrontation was then Wing Commander Varthaman, whose capture by Pakistan after his MiG-21 was shot down triggered the most serious military crisis between the two neighbours in decades.

Before his jet was hit on February 27, 2019, Varthaman downed the F-16 fighter of Pakistan in an air-to-air duel, a feat acknowledged by the IAF.

Three days in Pakistan captivity and Vir Chakra honour

Varthaman was held captive for three days and was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan amid intense diplomatic pressure. He had suffered injuries while ejecting from his MiG-21 Bison during the aerial combat.

Later that year, he was conferred the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, for displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the dogfight, according to the award citation. His calm demeanour in videos released by Pakistan during captivity had earned him widespread admiration across the country.