FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PayPal cuts jobs in India: 600 employees reportedly fired; 1500 jobs at risk

PayPal cuts jobs in India: 600 employees reportedly fired; 1500 jobs at risk

West Bengal News: TMC office attack? Abhishek Banerjee questions action against BJP

West Bengal News: TMC office attack? Abhishek Banerjee questions action against BJP

GDP growth rate 2.5 percent? Ex-Finance Secretary contradicts govt claim of 7.8 percent

GDP growth rate 2.5 percent? Ex-Finance Secretary contradicts govt claim of 7.8%

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistani F-16, takes premature retirement, joins Goa-based private airline

IAF fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman takes premature retirement after 22 years, joins Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as commercial pilot in August. Former Group Captain Vir Chakra awardee held captive for 3 days in Pakistan.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 11:25 AM IST

IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistani F-16, takes premature retirement, joins Goa-based private airline
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who became the face of the 2019 India-Pakistan aerial confrontation after being held captive for three days in Pakistan, has taken premature retirement from the Air Force to begin his new aviation career as a commercial pilot.

The former Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee, who served in the Air Force for 22 years, has joined Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources. The report claimed that Varthaman joined the private airline in August.

So far, Varthaman has not issued any statement on the matter. A FLY91 spokesperson also refused to release any personal information about employees, saying it is a private matter and declined to comment.

From fighter jet to ATR 72-600

FLY91, which started flying in March 2024, currently operates a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft. The airline's two bases are Goa and Hyderabad, operating regional routes.

Varthaman's move from fighter cockpit to commercial cockpit comes after more than two decades in uniform. He rose through the ranks to Group Captain, serving as a MiG-21 Bison pilot in one of the IAF's frontline squadrons. His transition to civil aviation is a common path for retired military pilots, who bring extensive flying experience to private carriers.

The 2019 Balakot air duel that made him a national hero

In February 2019, Indian forces launched air strikes against terrorists in Pakistani territory after a suicide bombing in Pulwama killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. New Delhi said strikes targeted a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group in Balakot.

The Pakistani Air Force's subsequent retaliation the next day triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. The most visible face of the confrontation was then Wing Commander Varthaman, whose capture by Pakistan after his MiG-21 was shot down triggered the most serious military crisis between the two neighbours in decades.

Before his jet was hit on February 27, 2019, Varthaman downed the F-16 fighter of Pakistan in an air-to-air duel, a feat acknowledged by the IAF.

Three days in Pakistan captivity and Vir Chakra honour

Varthaman was held captive for three days and was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan amid intense diplomatic pressure. He had suffered injuries while ejecting from his MiG-21 Bison during the aerial combat.

Later that year, he was conferred the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, for displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the dogfight, according to the award citation. His calm demeanour in videos released by Pakistan during captivity had earned him widespread admiration across the country.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PayPal cuts jobs in India: 600 employees reportedly fired; 1500 jobs at risk
PayPal cuts jobs in India: 600 employees reportedly fired; 1500 jobs at risk
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistani F-16, takes premature retirement, joins Goa-based private airline
Abhinandan Varthaman who downed Pakistan F-16 in 2019 takes premature retirement
Kareena Kapoor REGRETS being school dropout; 'That’s why I have pushed my boys...'
Kareena Kapoor REGRETS being school dropout
Raghav Chadha claims name 'shifted' in Punjab draft electoral rolls, AAP denies role
Raghav Chadha claims name 'shifted' in Punjab draft electoral rolls
GDP growth rate 2.5 percent? Ex-Finance Secretary contradicts govt claim of 7.8 percent
GDP growth rate 2.5 percent? Ex-Finance Secretary contradicts govt claim of 7.8%
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement