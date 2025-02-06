A court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft has crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place while it was on a routine training sortie. Both the pilot ejected safely. A court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, defence officials said. More details are awaited.

