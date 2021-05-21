Headlines

IAF MiG-21 Bison crashes in Punjab, pilot suffers fatal injuries

The MiG-21 crashed at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga. The cause of the accident and the damages are yet to be known.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 21, 2021, 09:38 PM IST

An Indian Air Force pilot sustained fatal injuries after his MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Punjab's Moga, IAF said on Friday. The IAF aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened.

The pilot, Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary was martyred in the accident.

IAF took to Twitter to inform about the accident."There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries," IAF tweeted."IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," it said.

"A Court of Inquiry (COI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector," the IAF further said.

The MiG-21 crashed at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga. The cause of the accident and the damages are yet to be known.

This is the third crash of a MiG-21 aircraft in 2021.

In March, a Group Captain of the IAF was martyred in an accident involving a MiG-21 aircraft at an airbase in central India. Group Captain A Gupta was martyred in the accident. A court of inquiry was ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

In January, a MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan. The pilot of the aircraft managed to eject safely from the aircraft.

