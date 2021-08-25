IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe

A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer during a training sortie on Wednesday. Fortunately, the pilot managed to eject safely, the Indian Air Force said.

In a tweet, the Indian Air Force said, "At around 1730 hrs today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely."

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause", it said.

As per the information, the IAF plane came crashing down near Matasar Bhoortiya village, leaving the impact spot and the area around it devastated.

The villagers, as well as a police team, rushed to the spot to offer help.

(With agency inputs)