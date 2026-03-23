IAF man arrested, know how Pakistan's ISI infiltrated air bases, developed network from Assam to Rajasthan

The data was shared with Pakistani handlers through social media platforms, according to investigators.

A civilian employee at an Indian Air Force station has been arrested for allegedly passing sensitive military information to Pakistani handlers, exposing a wider espionage network operating across India. The arrest, carried out by Rajasthan Intelligence, follows months of investigation that began with a separate detention earlier this year.

Investigation unfolds

The case traces back to January 2026, when Jhabara Ram, a resident of Jaisalmer, was taken into custody. During questioning, Ram revealed links to another suspect who was in regular contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies. That trail led investigators to Sumit Kumar, a 36-year-old Multi-Tasking Staff member at Air Force Station Chabua in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

Accused posted at air force station in Assam

Sumit Kumar, originally from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, was working at Air Force Station Chabua, where he allegedly used his position to access and pass on confidential information related to the Indian Air Force. The data was shared with Pakistani handlers through social media platforms, according to investigators.

Joint Operation Leads to ArrestIn a coordinated operation, Rajasthan Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence detained Kumar from Chabua and brought him to Jaipur for questioning. Officials said, "The accused had been in contact with Pakistani intelligence since 2023 and was sharing sensitive information in exchange for money."

Sensitive defence details leaked

Interrogation revealed that Kumar allegedly shared critical details about Air Force installations, including Air Force Station Chabua and Air Force Station Nal in Bikaner. The information included locations of fighter aircraft and missile systems, along with confidential details about officers and personnel. Investigators also found that he helped create social media accounts for Pakistani handlers using mobile numbers issued in his name.

Case registered under official secrets act

Kumar was arrested on March 22 in a case registered at the Special Police Station in Jaipur under provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the BNS Act, 2023. Officials said the case points to a larger, Pakistan-backed espionage network, with further investigation underway to identify additional links and operatives.