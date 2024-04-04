Twitter
IAF launches emergency landing facility in J-K, also plans..

The ministry said that a large number of troops were airlifted and subsequently air landed utilising Chinook, Mi-17 V5 and ALH Mk-III helicopters by night.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
 As part of the ongoing exercise Gagan Shakti-24, Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft recently operated from the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in the northern sector in Kashmir valley, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday. 

The ministry said that a large number of troops were airlifted and subsequently air landed utilising Chinook, Mi-17 V5 and ALH Mk-III helicopters by night. "IAF also plans to practise similar drills in coordination with the administration of State Governments for activation of ELFs in other sectors. Various IAF fixed and rotary wing platforms will carry out coordinated landing and operations at these ELF, requiring good planning and coordination with civil administration employing Whole-of-the-Nation-Approach (WNA)," the defence ministry said. 

Emergency Landing Facility operations provide an opportunity for IAF aircraft to undertake operations from such restricted landing surfaces while also being able to undertake Humanitarian Assistance in Disaster Relief operations during times of natural calamities to provide succour and relief." The capability to operate by night on these stretches of highways and the capability to transfer troops from such surfaces will greatly enhance the operational capabilities of Indian Armed Forces," the ministry said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

