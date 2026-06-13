FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Assam News: IAF AN-32 Aircraft Crashes At Jorhat Air Base; Fire Breaks Out

Assam News: IAF AN-32 Aircraft Crashes At Jorhat Air Base; Fire Breaks Out

Troubles mount for Pakistan amid economic woes, no Indus water to 'terrorists', says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh big warning to Pakistan, says 'No Indus water to 'terrorists'

'Main carried away ho gaya': Pranit More issues public apology after Gurugram Rs 370 Biryani controversy, watch

'Main carried away ho gaya': Pranit More issues public apology

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10

HomeIndia

INDIA

IAF AN-32 jet crashes in Assam’s Jorhat, aircraft catches fire after landing

An Indian Air Force jet reportedly crashed at Jorhat airbase in Assam after catching fire following landing. Emergency teams rushed to control the blaze.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 12:02 PM IST

IAF AN-32 jet crashes in Assam’s Jorhat, aircraft catches fire after landing
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft crashed and caught fire while landing at the Air Force Station in Assam's Jorhat on Saturday morning, triggering an emergency response within the military base.

The aircraft reportedly went down within the airbase premises and burst into flames shortly after the crash. Fire and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the site to contain the blaze and assess the situation.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident and said further details would be shared after a comprehensive assessment.

Emergency response underway, cause yet to be determined

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether there were any casualties or injuries in the incident. Emergency personnel remain at the crash site as efforts continue to secure the area and gather preliminary information.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, and an investigation has been initiated to determine what led to the accident. Officials are expected to examine technical, operational and environmental factors as part of the inquiry.

Further updates are awaited as the assessment progresses.

What is the AN-32 aircraft?

The Antonov AN-32 is a twin-engine turboprop military transport aircraft that has long served as one of the Indian Air Force's key logistics platforms.

Originally developed in the Soviet Union to meet India's operational requirements, the aircraft is known for its ability to operate in challenging conditions, including high-altitude airfields and hot tropical environments.

The AN-32 can carry up to 7.5 tonnes of cargo, around 50 passengers or 42 paratroopers. It is widely used for troop movement, logistics support and supply missions, particularly in remote and difficult terrain.

The Indian Air Force currently operates a fleet of around 100 AN-32 aircraft.

Another Air Force crash in Assam earlier this year

The latest incident comes months after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, claiming the lives of two IAF pilots.

The twin-seat fighter aircraft had taken off from Jorhat Air Force Station on March 5 for a routine sortie. According to officials, communication with ground control was lost at around 7:42 pm, after which the aircraft could no longer be tracked.

The jet was later found to have crashed in a remote hilly area of Karbi Anglong, approximately 60 kilometres from Jorhat.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IAF AN-32 Crash: What happened at Jorhat Airbase in Assam; IAF releases statement
IAF AN-32 Crash: What happened at Jorhat Airbase in Assam; IAF releases statemen
Troubles mount for Pakistan amid economic woes, no Indus water to 'terrorists', says Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh big warning to Pakistan, says 'No Indus water to 'terrorists'
IAF AN-32 jet crashes in Assam’s Jorhat, aircraft catches fire after landing
IAF jet crashes in Assam’s Jorhat, aircraft catches fire after landing
'Main carried away ho gaya': Pranit More issues public apology after Gurugram Rs 370 Biryani controversy, watch
'Main carried away ho gaya': Pranit More issues public apology
Anil Kapoor on hosting India ke Top 1%, admits Indians take pride in being jugaadu: 'It is our ultimate superpower'
Anil Kapoor hosts India ke Top 1%, admits Indians take pride in being jugaadu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement