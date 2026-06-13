IAF AN-32 jet crashes in Assam’s Jorhat, aircraft catches fire after landing

An Indian Air Force jet reportedly crashed at Jorhat airbase in Assam after catching fire following landing. Emergency teams rushed to control the blaze.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft crashed and caught fire while landing at the Air Force Station in Assam's Jorhat on Saturday morning, triggering an emergency response within the military base.

The aircraft reportedly went down within the airbase premises and burst into flames shortly after the crash. Fire and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the site to contain the blaze and assess the situation.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident and said further details would be shared after a comprehensive assessment.

Indian Air Force (IAF) An-32 transport aircraft was involved in an accident at Jorhat Air Force Station today.#IndianAirForce#Jorhat #Asam pic.twitter.com/UjcY67k1O6 — Hemant(@MalwaPB) June 13, 2026

Emergency response underway, cause yet to be determined

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether there were any casualties or injuries in the incident. Emergency personnel remain at the crash site as efforts continue to secure the area and gather preliminary information.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, and an investigation has been initiated to determine what led to the accident. Officials are expected to examine technical, operational and environmental factors as part of the inquiry.

Further updates are awaited as the assessment progresses.

What is the AN-32 aircraft?

The Antonov AN-32 is a twin-engine turboprop military transport aircraft that has long served as one of the Indian Air Force's key logistics platforms.

Originally developed in the Soviet Union to meet India's operational requirements, the aircraft is known for its ability to operate in challenging conditions, including high-altitude airfields and hot tropical environments.

The AN-32 can carry up to 7.5 tonnes of cargo, around 50 passengers or 42 paratroopers. It is widely used for troop movement, logistics support and supply missions, particularly in remote and difficult terrain.

The Indian Air Force currently operates a fleet of around 100 AN-32 aircraft.

Another Air Force crash in Assam earlier this year

The latest incident comes months after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, claiming the lives of two IAF pilots.

The twin-seat fighter aircraft had taken off from Jorhat Air Force Station on March 5 for a routine sortie. According to officials, communication with ground control was lost at around 7:42 pm, after which the aircraft could no longer be tracked.

The jet was later found to have crashed in a remote hilly area of Karbi Anglong, approximately 60 kilometres from Jorhat.