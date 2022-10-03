IAF inducts indigenous light combat helicopter 'Prachand': A look at seven other Made in India defence equipment

Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) 'Prachand' during its induction into Indian Air Force.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday inducted the first fleet of indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), which has been developed primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999.

Developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine gunship chopper is armed with air-to-air missiles, 20 mm turret guns, rocket systems and other weapons.

The defence minister named the helicopter as "Prachand" (fierce) and said the platform, capable of operating in day and night, will add significant edge to the IAF's combat capabilities as it can hit enemy targets with precision.

Here is a list of other defence equipment procured or in the process under the ‘Make in India’ Abhiyaan:

INS Vikrant: On September 2, 2022, India launched its maiden indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioning the warship that put India into a select league of countries with domestic capability to develop such large vessels.

Speaking about certain features of the aircraft carrier, PM Modi described it as a "floating airfield, a floating town", and said the power generated in it can light up 5,000 houses.

Tejas: The Centre has approved the development of the next-generation variation and a more patent version of the indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas – Tejas Mark-2. As per report, flight testing and certification of the Tejas Mark-2 project would cost Rs 6,500 crore, in addition to the Rs 2,500 crore earlier sanctioned for it.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): The Army is procuring a range of UAVs for the purpose of surveillance and target acquisition, including loitering munitions for combat roles, for its artillery units deployed along India’s borders with China and Pakistan, reported News18. The UAVs will aid the Observation Post (OP) Officers and Forward Observation Officers (FOO) with information gathered through surveillance in advance.

ATAGS: The Indian Army is all set to initiate the process of procuring 100 additional K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre tracked self-propelled gun systems. The 155mm, 39-calibre towed artillery guns can be airlifted by the Chinook helicopters at a short notice and swiftly deployed at the borders. The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) which has been developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured in collaboration with collaborated with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd has completed a range of extensive trials.

AK-203 Rifles: In September this year, India and Russia finalised a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India. The AK-47 203 is the latest and most advanced version of the AK-47 rifle, which will replace the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56x45 mm assault rifle.

The Indian Army has a requirement for around 770,000 AK-47 203 rifles, of which 100,000 will be imported and the rest will be manufactured in India, Russia's state-run Sputnik news agency said. The cost of per rifle is expected to be around USD 1,100, including the cost of technology transfer and of setting up the manufacturing unit, according to the report.

The rifles will be manufactured in India as part of the joint venture Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), established between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport -- the Russian state agency for military exports, it said.