Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots killed

Indian Air Force's MiG-21 crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 11:09 PM IST

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots killed
IAF MiG 21 crashes | Photo: ANI

An Indian Air Force fighter aircraft, MiG-21, crashed on Thursday in Rajasthan's Barmer district.  Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI, "It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo." 

Firstly the official page of the Indian Air Force wrote on Twitter, "At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries."

Later on, the IAF Twitter handle confirming the death of both the pilots said, “IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added. 

 

 

Read: SpiceJet's Mumbai-Kandla flight aborts take off after caution alert lit up, 9th such incident in 40 days

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification for 772 vacancies released, official website and other important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.