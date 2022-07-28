MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots killed

IAF MiG 21 crashes | Photo: ANI

An Indian Air Force fighter aircraft, MiG-21, crashed on Thursday in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI, "It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo."

Rajasthan | A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/egJweDNL4a — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Firstly the official page of the Indian Air Force wrote on Twitter, "At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries."

Later on, the IAF Twitter handle confirming the death of both the pilots said, “IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added.

IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident July 28, 2022

Read: SpiceJet's Mumbai-Kandla flight aborts take off after caution alert lit up, 9th such incident in 40 days