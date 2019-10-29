IAF helicopter carries out precautionary landing due to bad weather, all safe

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Chetak was forced to carry out a precautionary landing at 25km north-west of Guwahati, due to bad weather.

All those who were in the chopper are reported to be safe.

The helicopter took off later and landed safely at Guwahati.

Chetak is a single-engine turboshaft, light utility French helicopter with a capacity of 6 passengers or 500 kg load. It has a max speed of 220 km/hr.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.