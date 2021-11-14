Search icon
IAF gets more firepower as Russia begins supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India

The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey. Russia and India signed a contract on the delivery of S-400s in October 2018.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 14, 2021, 09:09 AM IST

Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India, the deliveries are going as planned, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

"The supplies of the S-400 air defence system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," Shugaev said.

In August, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik that negotiations on the supply of S-400 air defence systems were underway with seven countries in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa. 

