IAF evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims from coronavirus-hit Iran landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Force station on Tuesday. They were fetched by Indian Air Force's (IAF) C-17 Globemaster.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishaknar took to Twitter to inform about the development. "Mission completed," he tweeted.

"Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy in India and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you Indian Air Force. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities," the minister said, adding that "we are working on the return of other Indians stranded there."

Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy @India_in_Iran and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you @IAF_MCC. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

The aircraft with 14 IAF officials and 4 medical staff was being led by Wing Commander Karan Kapoor and it landed in Tehran at 2 AM IST. This is the second time the IAF has evacuated Indians from a coronavirus-hit nation this year. In February, India had sent a C-17 to evacuate Indians from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the outbreak.

The IAF is expected to make another trip to Iran to evacuate the students stranded there.