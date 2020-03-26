IAF creates 9 quarantine facilities, helps in moving medical supplies, blood samples across India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday informed that its personnel and aircraft assets are taking measures to provide all possible assistance to the government in containing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release by the Union Ministry of Defence, the IAF has created nine quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each, at nodal IAF bases across the country.

The Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) has also been designated as the first laboratory in the IAF to undertake COVID-19 testing which will greatly enhance the region’s ability to carry out quick testing of suspected cases and allow prompt and timely intervention where required.

To monitor the prevailing situation and provide immediate response and assistance as required, a 24x7 crisis management cell has been set up at Air Headquarters and various Command Headquarters. IAF aircraft are continuing to fly in medical supplies and doctors to Leh and fly out blood samples for COVID testing to Chandigarh and Delhi.

All measures and directives issued by the government towards containing the spread of COVID-19 have been strictly enforced across all IAF stations.