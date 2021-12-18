IAF chopper crash: VVIP flying protocols to be revised based on probe, say IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Saturday said that the VVIPs flying protocols will be reviewed and revised based on the findings of the probe related to the IAF chopper crash that happened in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. The unfortunate incident took the lives of 13 top military personnel in the country including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife.

Air Chief Marshal also said that threats from Pakistan and China were also being evaluated. "The VVIP protocols to fly will be revised and reviewed. All these procedures will be reviewed based on the findings of the inquiry into the Tamil Nadu chopper crash. We are continuously evaluating threats from Pakistan and China and are very well aware of it," Chaudhari was quoted as saying.

VR Chaudhari was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy at Dundigal. He further stated that the probe will take a few more weeks and he would not like to preempt any of the findings of the court of inquiry by commenting on it.

During the occasion, IAF Chief said, "I express my heartfelt grief and sorrow on the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 12 armed forces personnel."

India Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said all angles of the IAF chopper crash are being probed to look into every aspect of what could have gone wrong. "I wouldn't like to preempt any findings of Court of Inquiry as it’s a thorough process. It’s a mandate to investigate every single angle and look into every single aspect of what could have gone wrong and come out with suitable recommendations and findings," Chaudhari said.