IAF chopper crash: Lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh's condition critical but stable

The lone survivor of the IAF chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh's condition is critical but stable, officials informed media on Friday. He is undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru where he was shifted for advanced treatment from Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

He was admitted to the hospital with severe burn injuries following the Wednesday Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor that took the lives of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other Air Force personnel. He was initially moved to Sulur in an ambulance by road and then was flown to Bengaluru for better treatment.

Group Captain Varun Singh, 42, a decorated officer was on board the IAF chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of General Bipin Rawat, India's senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a major technical glitch last year.

Captain Singh is undergoing intensive treatment at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the entire country is praying for the braveheart's speedy recovery.

Group Captain Varun Singh hails from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria. After the accident, the locals gathered in front of his house in Khorma Kanauli, Rudrapur, waiting for news related to his health. According to local media, some women from the village even visited the Sankat Mochan temple in the area and offered prayers for his speedy recovery.

Varun Singh's father is also a retired senior officer in the Indian Army. As per media reports, his father Krishna Pratap Singh was allowed to see him in the hospital from a distance. Varun Singh's mother Uma Singh and younger brother are also in hospital.