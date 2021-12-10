IAF chopper crash: Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval pay tribute to late Brig L S Lidder

The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter that was carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and others including Brig L S Lidder had crashed on Wednesday, December 8 in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district.

The mortal remains of Brig LS Lidder were brought to Brar Square, Delhi Cantt today.

Senior army officials including ministers were present at the venue to pay their tributes to the martyr.

Delhi: The mortal remains of Brig LS Lidder brought to Brar Square, Delhi Cantt.



He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on 8th December.

The Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh reached Brar Square to pay his tribute to Brig LS Lidder at Brar Square along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to pay their respects.

Delhi: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar pays tribute to Brig LS Lidder at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt.

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Brig LS Lidder at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt.

Along with him, three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also paid their tribute to Brig LS Lidder at Brar Square.

Delhi: The three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pay tribute to Brig LS Lidder at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt.

NSA Ajit Doval was also present at the spot to pay his tribute.

Delhi: NSA Ajit Doval pays tribute to Brig LS Lidder at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt.

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat were brought to Delhi's Palam Airport last evening, December 9. The three army chiefs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and NSA Ajit Doval paid their tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other martyrs in Palam Technical Area.

The funeral procession of CDS General Bipin Rawat who passed away in a chopper crash on Wednesday will take place today on K Kamaraj Road in Delhi with heavy restrictions.

As per a Delhi Police official, K Kamraj Road will be closed for public transport after the mortal remains of the deceased reach CDS General Rawat's residence. All public transport will be diverted. This change in route will affect buses the most as there is a bus stop situated near CDS General Rawat`s residence.

However, the road will be open for private vehicles, but this is also subject to information of VIP movement received by the police.

The crash took place in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on Wednesday, December 8. CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other staff members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.