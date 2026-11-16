IAF chief warns China, says India is keeping eye on dragon, ready with plans to deter its designs

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said India is closely tracking China's military activities and has plans, backed by new technology and improved capabilities, to deal with any potential aggression.

Dixit said India had its plans ready and was adding new technology to strengthen its ability to respond to threats. (Image credit:Twitter)

India is closely monitoring China's activities and has prepared plans to respond to any possible aggression, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said on Monday.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, he said the Indian armed forces were strengthening their capabilities by bringing in new technology.

During a session titled Preparing India’s Armed Forces & Future Wars, Dixit explained that India's assessment of an adversary's military strength depends on several factors, including the training of its personnel, network-based warfare capabilities and the altitude at which its aircraft operate.

“We are keeping a very close eye, and we monitor each and every activity that is happening in our adversaries. That is our adversaries; that is our peacetime job, and align our procedures first and then capability along with it. So the aircraft or the capability, actually, their use depends on three-four things. So whether their crew is trained, whether they are in network-centric warfare, and the altitude at which they are, will be able to affect us.”

Armed forces preparing for different security situations

Dixit said India had its plans ready and was adding new technology to strengthen its ability to respond to threats.

“Considering all these things, our plans are in place. So we add some new technology we are inducting. So, along with that, it is okay; we are in an okay situation and not a simple but okay situation that we will be able to deter this aggression... We are in a situation which is called no peace, no war and from there we may shift over to some kind of offensive or defensive,” Air Chief Marshal Dixit added.

His remarks come amid continued military and diplomatic engagement between India and China over their unresolved border dispute.

India says border peace is necessary for normal ties

India has maintained that peace and stability along the border are essential for improving relations with China.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also warned last month that any disturbance along the border would affect bilateral ties.

Jaishankar recalls decades-old border dispute

Speaking to Bloomberg New Economy Forum Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait in New Delhi, Jaishankar said India and China did not have an agreed border and that the dispute had continued for several decades.

He also pointed out that there had been no fatalities along the border between 1975 and 2020, a period during which relations between the two countries had developed.

“We don’t have an agreed border between India and China. This is not a new issue; it’s been going on for multiple decades... From 1975 till 2020, a good 45 years, no blood was shed on that border. The last time there were fatalities was in 1975. In this period, India-China relations did grow,” he said.