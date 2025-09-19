IAF Chief's BIG statement on India-Pak ceasefire: 'Be it Russia-Ukraine or Israel war...'

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, named as India's official entry to 2026 Oscars
INDIA
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Thursday, i.e., September 18, acknowledged that a lot of people didn't want the hostilities with Pakistan to stop after the Operation Sindoor strikes in May this year.
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Thursday, i.e., September 18, acknowledged that a lot of people didn't want the hostilities with Pakistan to stop after the Operation Sindoor strikes in May this year. However, the action was terminated as the main objectives were met, he added. Singh emphasised that "war should not feed egos" and that the world must learn from India.
Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which had claimed 26 lives. The Indian armed forces launched strikes on terror camps in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, killing more than a hundred terrorists. As a result, Pakistan, too, attempted to retaliate. The three-day-long conflict ended with a ceasefire on May 10.
Addressing an event on Friday, the Indian Air Force asserted that the conflict with Pakistan was put to rest as it had met its main objective -- "Anti-terrorism".
Evoking the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza war, AP Singh added, "The main wars that are going on today, be it Russia, Ukraine or the Israel war. They are going on, years have passed, because no one is thinking about conflict termination...We heard that people said that no, we should have done a little more. We stopped the war very quickly. Yes, they were on the back foot, no doubt, but what were our objectives? Our objective was anti-terrorism."
He further noted that any conflict has a lot of price, which has to be paid. "We had to strike them. We had done that. So if our objectives have been met, then why should we not terminate a conflict? Why should we carry on? Because any conflict has a lot of price that has to be paid. It will affect our preparedness for the next one. It will affect our economy. It will affect the progress of the country. So, I think this is what the world is forgetting. They do not know what our target was when we started the war. Now their goal post is shifting. Egos are coming in between. And this is where I think the world has to learn a lesson from India how to start and terminate a conflict at the earliest possible opportunity..."
