IAF chief RKS Bhadauria flies sortie in HAL's 'Made in India' HTT-40 trainer aircraft

Headlines

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

DNA Special: Horrific Rajasthan rape case remains buried as INDIA alliance remains glued to Manipur violence

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Missing Army jawan from Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam finally traced by police; know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

10 Vitamin D rich foods for vegetarians

In pics: Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel in Jaipur

9 tallest bowlers in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

HomeIndia

India

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria flies sortie in HAL's 'Made in India' HTT-40 trainer aircraft

Air Chief assessed the aircraft's flying characteristics including stall and spin during the sortie, the HAL said in a statement.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2019, 10:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Thursday flew in indigenous basic trainer aircraft HTT-40 in Bengaluru. The Air chief undertook a sortie in a prototype of HTT-40 trainer aircraft which is still under development by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Tweeting a set of pictures, HAL said, "ACM RKS Bhadauria, CAS flew HTT40, tested its flying capabilities for one hour. First serving Air Chief to fly in the prototype as Chief of Air Force."

The Air Chief assessed the aircraft's flying characteristics including stall and spin during the sortie, the HAL said in a statement.

HAL said the aircraft took to the skies at 1.20 pm and remained airborne for an hour. Bhadauria was accompanied by HAL's chief test pilot, Gp Capt (Retd) KK Venugopal, it added. 

"ACM Bhadauria became the first serving Air Chief to fly in HAL developed aircraft at the prototype stage as Chief of Air Force," HAL said.

He expressed his satisfaction with the aircraft performance and appreciated the design, project and flight test teams for having achieved the commendable progress, the statement said. 

"The project now needs to be speeded up for certification and HAL must target setting up of modern manufacturing facilities with high production rate from the beginning," he was quoted as saying by the company. 

The design team at HAL is motivated with the Air Chief's sortie. 

HTT 40 specifications

HTT 40 is an 1100 HP turboprop aircraft and its development was announced in 2012. But that very same year, the IAF announced a decision to buy Swiss-made 75 PILATUS PC 7 basic trainer aircraft and put HTT-40's future in doubt. However, the Ministry of Defence again showed interest in 2015 and placed an order of 68 units. 

The HAL developed its first prototype in February 2016 which took its first flight in May that year. The flight passed all basic test and the second prototype passed the test a year later. In November 2018, HTT-40 passed spin test and passed other tests subsequently. 

HAL hopes to get initial operational clearance by the end of the year and IAF will get the first delivery within a year. 

The HTT-40 has completed all major test points and meets the Preliminary Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) issued by Air Headquarters, the HAL said.

It has successfully completed stalls, engine relights, inverted flying, acrobatic flying and systems testing.

The Basic Operational clearance and user evaluation trials readiness is expected soon, it added.

Technical Parameters

Max TOW: 2800 Kg

Speed: 450 Km/hr

Range: 1000 KM

Engine Thrust: 950 SHP

Cockpit: Tandem seating, Air conditioned cockpit

Modern Aircraft System: All metal, FADEC control Turbo Prop trainer aircraft with Zero-Zero ejection seats and Multifunction displays

Projected requirement: 106

Roles

Basic flying training

Aerobatics

Instrument Flying

Navigation

Night Flying

Close formation

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is facekini, bizarre skincare trend gaining popularity in China due to heat?

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

DNA TV Show: Honey from big brand safe to consume? Lab test reveals shocking results

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE