IAF chief BS Dhanoa flies last combat sortie with copilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Days ahead of his retirement, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flew a MiG-21 fighter aircraft for about 30 minutes on Monday. The combat sortie also marked the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to the cockpit.

Dhanoa and the star of the Balakot strike took to the sky during the induction ceremony of eight US-made AH-64E Apache Guardian Attack helicopters at the Pathankot airbase in Punjab. Dhanoa retires on September 30.

The IAF chief said he and Abhinandan had two things in common. "Firstly, both of us ejected [from aircraft due to emergencies] and secondly, both of us have fought Pakistanis. I fought in Kargil, he fought after Balakot," he said.

Abhinandan became a national hero after he shot down an F-16 of the Pakistani army during India's attack on a terrorist camp in Balakot, deep inside the Line of Control, on February 27. While his MiG-21 Bison jet went down under the Pakistani attack, Islamabad returned the IAF pilot two days later following India's pressure through the international community.

An emotional Dhanoa said he had flown with Abhinandan's father, a former Air Marshal. "It is an honour for me to do my last sortie in IAF, in a fighter aircraft, with his son." Abhinandan was conferred the Vir Chakra on India's 73rd Independence Day.

"It took me nine months to get my flying category back. He [Abhinandan] has been back in less than six months, which is a remarkable achievement," said Dhanoa, with Abhinandan standing by his side.

As a fighter pilot, the IAF chief had played an important role in the 1999 Kargil war where he was commanding the 17 Squadron flying the MiG-21s. His deputy, Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, was shot down by Pakistani ground troops while he went to search and locate Flt Lt Nachiketa whose plane had also gone down.

Meanwhile, officials said, the induction of Apache helicopters will boost the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities. The choppers are considered the most lethal attack helicopters in the world and will replace the Mi-35 choppers at the airbase.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion deal with the US government and Boeing four years ago for 22 Apache helicopters. The air force will have all the 22 helicopters by 2020, Boeing had said earlier. Officials said the first batch of the AH-64E helicopters arrived in India in July at the IAF Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. After a series of trials, the helicopters were sent to the Pathankot airbase for induction.

—Zee Media Newsroom