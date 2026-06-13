IAF AN-32 Crash: What happened at Jorhat Airbase in Assam; IAF releases statement

AN-32 aircraft went down within the Air Force Station premises while landing, triggering a fire after the crash. Casualties feared, however, more updates to follow.

In a devastating incident, an Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft crashed at Jorhat Airbase in Assam on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Initial reports indicated that the aircraft landed before the fire broke out, prompting an immediate emergency response within the airbase premises.

AN-32 Crash: What happened? IAF releases statement

As per preliminary reports, there was no immediate official word on casualties, the extent of damage or the cause of the incident. Following the incident, the Indian Air Force issued a statement confirming the AN-32 accident.

In a tweet, IAF wrote," An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident today while landing at Jorhat. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident."

An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident today while landing at Jorhat.



A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident. @DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD@HQ_IDS_India@adgpi@IndiannavyMedia@indiannavy — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026

AN-32 aircraft went down within the Air Force Station premises while landing, triggering a fire after the crash. Soon after the crash, emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site to control the blaze and assess the situation.

While the cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained, authorities are expected to examine the circumstances leading to the fire.

More details are awaited as officials assess the situation and gather information.

About the IAF AN-32 aircraft

The Antonov AN-32 is the Indian Air Force’s primary tactical transport aircraft, which was custom-built by the USSR for India. The IAF flies about 100 of them, and it's known for ruggedness in extreme terrain - high mountains and desert airfields. It has a capacity of over 50 paratroopers or 7.5 tonnes of cargo. Used heavily for supply runs and disaster relief.

The latest crash comes weeks after a Su-30MKI fighter jet crash, raising fresh questions on fleet safety.